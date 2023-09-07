ALTON - Father McGivney Catholic topped Marquette Catholic 25-18, 25-27 and 13-25 in a well-played girls volleyball match on Tuesday night at Marquette in Alton.

Makaila Irby was a standout for Marquette with 16 service receives and 13 digs. Rose Brangenberg had 20 assists, 8 service points and 2 aces.

Kendall Meisenheimer added 7 kills, 5 service points and an ace and Lily Covert had 7 service points, 1 ace, 10 serve receives and 5 digs.

Adira Bunn and Taelor Williams both had 4 kills.

McGivney is now 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the Gateway Metro Conference. Senior Sami Oller, an extraordinary overall athlete, had multiple service points and was strong at the net, while senior Maddie Hylla also played a key role for the Griffins in her libero role. Oller is a star in volleyball, basketball and girls' track in the weight events.

McGivney returns to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against Christ Our Rock Lutheran, then plays in a tournament in Edinburg and Litchfield over the weekend.

Marquette plays at Althoff Catholic on Thursday and Monday at Hillsboro.

