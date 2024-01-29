CARROLLTON - Sami Oller led Father McGivney Catholic's girls basketball team with 14 points, while Emily Johnson added 12, as the Griffins bounced back from a semifinal loss to the hosts and won the third-place game of the 49th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament 48-39 over Staunton Saturday evening at the Hawks' gym.

McGivney head girls coach Jeff Oller was very pleased to see his girls come back with a win on Saturday and capture third place in the prestigious Lady Hawk Tournament.

"The girls came out strong and played well," coach Oller said. "The girls have been playing really hard lately. They came out strong in the first and third quarters. The tournament was a great experience for the girls and we look forward to what is ahead the rest of the season. We are going to try to build on our experiences here in this tournament."

McGivney had lost to Carrollton in the semifinals 48-41 on Thursday night, and played well in the third place game, defeating the Bulldogs to go 18-8 on the year, while Staunton fell to 19-5.

The Griffins led all the way through, with quarter scores of 14-4. 27-10, and 37-21, with the Bulldogs outscoring McGivney in the fourth quarter 18-11.

To go along with Oller's 14 points, and Johnson's 12 points, McGivney saw Mia Lieberman hit for eight points, Natalie Beck, who was named to the All-Tournament team, scored seven points, Devin Ellis had four points, and Sabrina Ivnik had three points.

The Bulldogs next play at Bunker Hill on Monday night, then are at Gillespie on Thursday night, both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Griffins next play at Marquette Catholic on Monday night, then host Waterloo Gibault Catholic on Thursday, then play at Collinsville on Feb. 3, all games starting at 7:30 p.m.

