EDWARDSVILLE - Senior forward Olivia Durbin is one of the keys to the Civic Memorial girls' basketball team that hasn't had the best o seasons, going to 13-14 with a loss at Edwardsville 42-34 on Jan. 28. Durbin has been one of the leaders of a team that in 2021-22 finished fourth in the IHSA Class 3A state finals at Champaign-Urbana.

This season, Durbin had been the leader for CM's girls in scoring, averaging 14.6 points-per-game, along with averaging 1.7 rebounds per game to go along with 30 assists and 11 steals, and continues to work hard on the court to help the Eagles. Durbin recently topped the 1,000-point mark for her career.

For her efforts both on and off the court, Durbin a Tom Lane State Farm Female Athlete of the Month for CM.

Durbin, who plays for head coach Mike Arbuthnot, said it wasn't a good feeling to lose to Edwardsville on Saturday.

"I mean, it kind of stinks, because we played well, and then we lost, but it's not the best feeling at all," she explained.

CM started the contest against Edwardsville great, scoring the game's first 11 points, but in the fourth quarter, allowed the Tigers to score the game's final 16 points after scoring early in the fourth quarter. It's been a tough season for the Eagles, but spirits on the team are still good and the team continues to work hard in practice.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Of course, we're a little sad that we're losing," Durbin said, "but we just really need to get over the hump. We want to win, we're trying, it's just can't get over it."

The Eagles have held their own in the Mississippi Valley Conference and are currently in third place at 5-3, a game-and-a-half behind conference leader Highland and a game behind second-place Mascoutah with two weeks left in the regular season. Durbin is still optimistic that CM can get over the hump and head into the playoffs on a positive note.

"I still think we can get over it," Durbin said. "I think we can be fine."

Durbin describes her playing style as one of versatility, shooting, and finding an open teammate. But she also knows there's always room for improvement in many things.

"I mean, I can definitely shoot," Durbin said, "and I can get my teammates open. But I can do better in a lot of things. I definitely have a heart for it."

As the Eagles did last season, Durbin and her teammates want to make a deep run into the postseason and she feels good about her team's chances.

"I honestly think we can do fine," Durbin said. "I think we can win any game as long as we just try hard. It's like Arb said, we just can't get over it and so, that's really it."

Once the Eagles completely come together, Durbin and her CM girls will be a team to be reckoned with in the area and perhaps the state.

More like this:

Related Video: