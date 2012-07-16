Alton, Illinois – Celebrating their First Anniversary in business, Olive Oil Marketplace, a local family owned and operated gourmet market, has opened its first retail location in Downtown Alton at 108 W. 3rd Street, next to Tony’s, Mosaic’s and Bossanova.

Inspired by the need to eat healthier, and cook with better ingredients, Tim & Julie Meeks discovered the health benefits and robust flavors produced while cooking with extra virgin olive oils and vinegars.

“It’s simply amazing how each one makes the food flavors explode,” Tim explains. “I honestly couldn’t believe there could be that much difference.”

Olive Oil Marketplace offers its customers the finest quality 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oils from top olive farms in Morocco, Egypt, Italy, Spain, and Greece. Fill your bottle from Stainless Steel Fustis. Choose from traditional to those infused with natural flavors, such as: Roasted Garlic, Portobello & Garlic, Italian Herb, and Lemon Pepper Olive Oils. There are more than 25 flavored Olive Oils available.

To compliment the oils, Olive Oil Marketplace stocks over 17 flavored Balsamic Vinegars imported from Modena, Italy.

“Balsamics add an incredible punch to any dish,” exclaimed Julie. “Raspberry, Lemon, Mango, Chocolate, the 18yr Traditional, and many, many more flavors open up a whole new world of cooking!”

In addition to the Oils and Balsamics, OOM also offers a variety of Handmade Pastas, Seasonings and Rubs, Gourmet Flavored Coffee Beans, Kitchen Gadgets, and unique gift ideas with new products arriving often.

The market is decorated in rich cherry wood cabinetry with tasting stations throughout. Guests are encouraged to, not only taste the oils and balsamics, but interact and have fun creating new ways to mix and match picking up some recipe ideas available in the shop. Olive Oil Marketplace is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am until 7pm.

“We hope when you come into our store you feel welcomed and comfortable. Our oils & Balsamics speak for themselves, we welcome customer requests and look forward to the opportunity to earn their trust,” Tim & Julie promised. “Our customers experience is of the utmost importance. We are totally committed to exceeding expectations.

You can also enjoy the convenience of ordering on-line www.oliveoilmarketplace.com and arranging special events or parties at your home or preferred locations. Tim or Julie may be contacted through the website or at 618-304-3769.

