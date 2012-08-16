ALTON, ILLINOIS - Tim and Julie Meeks are celebrating their first year in business with opening their first retail location at 108 W. Third St., next to Tony's, Mosaic's and Bossanova, in downtown Alton. The event- filled weekend features multiple Free Cooking Classes with noted Chefs, Pairing and Tasting Classes, Recipes, a Health benefits class, and lots of samples (view the schedule at http://www.oliveoilmarketplace.com). You won’t want to miss the Ice Cream Party on Sunday. Yes, ice cream! You have to see (taste) it to believe. Many door prizes will be given away, plus over $150 in Gift Baskets.

Olive Oil Marketplace features the finest quality 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oils from top olive farms in Morocco, Italy, Spain, and Greece. Fill your own bottle from Stainless Steel Fustis (foos-tees). Choose the Traditional blend or those infused with natural flavors, such as: Roasted Garlic, Portobello & Garlic, Italian Herb, and Lemon Pepper Olive Oils. There are more than 25 flavors available.

To complement the oils, Olive Oil Marketplace stocks more than 17 flavored Balsamic Vinegars imported from Modena, Italy. In addition to the Oils and Balsamics, they also offer a variety of Handmade Pastas, Seasonings and Rubs, Gourmet Flavored Coffee Beans, Kitchen Gadgets, and unique gift ideas with new products arriving weekly.

“We hope people will come and celebrate the opening of our new store with us,” Julie exclaimed. “We’ve worked hard to make a comfortable environment where you feel welcome.”

Guests are encouraged to, not only taste the oils and Balsamics, but interact and have fun creating new ways to mix and match and to pick up recipe ideas at the shop.

“Our Oils and Balsamics speak for themselves,” Tim & Julie promised. “We welcome customer requests and look forward to the opportunity to earn their trust. Your experience is of the utmost importance. We are totally committed to exceeding expectations.”

Tim or Julie may be contacted at 618-304-3769 or sales@oliveoilmarketplace.com

