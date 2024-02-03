GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon’s Olive Garden is set to open on Feb. 26, 2024.

Located at 6651 Governors Parkway, Olive Garden is a family-friendly Italian restaurant. A representative from the Village of Glen Carbon said the restaurant plans to train staff in the coming weeks. Community members have been excited for the new business to open.

The restaurant has been under construction for several months. In June 2023, the company announced that the restaurant would open in October 2023. But a storm in late June knocked over a main exterior wall, which pushed back the construction timeline as workers rebuilt the structure.

Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus said there has been "a tremendous response" from the community about Olive Garden coming to Orchard Town Center.

"Olive Garden will officially open Feb. 26," he confirmed. "Olive Garden will make a wonderful addition to the restaurant choices in Glen Carbon."

Olive Garden will join several other businesses in the new Orchard Town Center complex, including Chick-Fil-A and Plaza Tire Service.

