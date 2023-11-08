Name: Olin M. Gray

Hometown: Alton

KIA: No

DOD: November 3, 2013

Branch: 4th Marine Raider Battalion

Wars: WWII

Medals Earned: Distinguished Service Cross

Message: The President of the United States of America, authorized by Act of Congress, July 9, 1918, takes pleasure in presenting the Distinguished Service Cross to Private Olin M. Gray (MCSN: 458574), United States Marine Corps Reserve, for extraordinary heroism in connection with military operations against an armed enemy while serving with Company Q, FOURTH Marine Raider Battalion, in the early part of the engagement at Bairoko Harbor, New Georgia, Solomon Islands, on 20 July 1943. After all the other men in his machine-gun squad had been either killed or wounded, Private Gray, on his own initiative, took over the gun and manned it single-handedly with spectacular daring and zeal during the entire action. He repeatedly exposed himself purposely to the Japanese and boldly invited fire so that their gun positions would be divulged. These challenging tactics netted him the discovery and destruction of two enemy machine-gun nests. During a withdrawal, he covered the rear elements of his company and was the last man to leave the area. His aggressive, fearless conduct was in keeping with the highest traditions of the service and contributed greatly to the success of his company's share in the action. The outstanding heroism and skill displayed by Private Gray on this occasion reflect highest credit upon himself and the Armed Forces of the United States.

Submitter's Name: Katie Gray

