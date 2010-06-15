Bethalto, Illinois - Olin Community Credit Union's employees rallied to raise money to support the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life event started on

June 5th and concluded on June 6th at the Jerseyville High School. Employees of Olin Community Credit Union raised a grand total of $1,916.80.

Credit Union employees and members were involved in raising money for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life event. The event celebrates the lives of individuals who have battled cancer, remember loved and lost ones, and fight back against the disease of cancer.

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. For additional information, visit www.olincreditunion.org. Local branch locations include: 5301 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville; and 731 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto.

