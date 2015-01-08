Company on track to meet five year energy savings commitment

EAST ALTON - Olin Brass, a subsidiary of Global Brass and Copper, Inc., was recognized recently by Ameren Illinois for its energy conservation efforts during a ceremony at its East Alton facility. With the help of Ameren Illinois’ energy efficiency programs, Olin Brass has reduced its electricity consumption by more than 14 million kilowatt-hours, equivalent to taking 2,000 cars off the road, and the company is on track to achieve national certification through the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry program.

“One of Olin Brass’ core values is to exhibit good corporate citizenship in all that we do,” said Bill Toler, President Olin Brass. “By investing in these types of energy efficiency improvements, we are showing our customers and our community that we care about the environment and the future we share. We want to

thank Ameren Illinois for their assistance in implementing these projects.”

In 2011, Olin Brass began participating in Ameren Illinois’ ActOnEnergy® program. Through ActOnEnergy, business and residential customers can receive incentives to help them complete energy efficiency projects that better control their energy use and help them save money. Between 2011 and 2014, Olin Brass tackled 33 ActOnEnergy projects targeting lighting, motors, compressed air, and more. Those projects resulted in electricity savings of nearly 14 million kilowatt-hours and yearly cost savings of nearly $1 million. As a result of these improvements, 21.8 million pounds of carbon dioxide gas has been removed from the environment.

“One of our goals through our energy efficiency programs is to help Illinois businesses thrive and grow,” said Richard Mark, President and CEO of Ameren Illinois. “Companies that invest in themselves through energy efficiency are companies that want to remain economically competitive. We commend Olin Brass for taking these steps to reduce their environmental footprint.”

In 2011, Olin Brass began pursuing Challenge for Industry certification through the federal ENERGY STAR® program and became the first company in the copper and brass industry to become an “Energy Star Partner.” As such, the company pledged to cut its overall energy consumption by 10 percent within five years. Olin Brass is now on track to become certified through the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry program, a national designation awarded to those organizations that meet significant energy savings benchmarks.

A subsidiary of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc., Olin Brass is a world leader in its own right, one of the oldest, most innovative and diverse producers of copper alloys and products in the world. With six domestic operating units and an international group serving Asia and the Pacific Rim, the organization is poised to maintain and expand its presence in copper markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.OlinBrass.com.







