

DOW - The Annual Olden Days Festival is back and set for Saturday, August 28, 2021, and Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 23946 State Highway 3, Dow.

Olden Days did not occur last year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Tri-County Antique Club organizers are excited about its return. This year is the 30th anniversary of Olden Days, which organizers see as "a big deal."

The always popular tractor pulls are back this year. Sinclair Foods gift certificates, a Melaleuca Gift Basket, handmade pottery, and a Farm & Home gift certificate will all be available in the raffle drawings. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. The ticket drawing will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers say outstanding food will be available both Saturday and Sunday and breakfast will also be served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day.

Admission is $5 per day per person; kids 12 and under get in free.

Carol Parcell said she people just love the Olden Days food each time and of course the entertainment and tractor pulls. Old-fashioned ham and beans and pork chops are two food favorites.

There also will be a Kid's Land available, she said which is popular with old-time games.

"Fireproof" will play from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday and the "Gibson Girls "from 1 to 4 p.m.

Parcell said it is definitely a family event for adults and kids.

Schedule of Events

Friday: Set-up until 8 p.m.

Saturday: Open 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

10 a.m. Apple Pie Judging

10 a.m. Threshing & Sawmilling

11 a.m. Tractor Pull

11 a.m. Garden Tractor Pull

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull

2 p.m. Parade of Power

Blacksmith Shop Open all Day

Live Entertainment

12 - 4 p.m. Back In The Saddle

Sunday: Open 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7 - 9 a.m. No Admission Charge

9 a.m. Country Church

10 a.m. Threshing & Sawmilling

11 a.m. Car Show

12 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull

1 p.m. Garden Tractor Pull

1 p.m. Plowing Demonstration

2 p.m. Parade of Power

Blacksmith Shop Open All Day

Live Entertainment

9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fireproof

1 - 4 p.m. Gibson Girls

Lots of Good Food Available on both days

Breakfast Served Both Days

7 - 10 a.m.

Admission $5 per day per person

(Kids 12 & Under FREE)

Exhibitors admitted free!

