DOW - This weekend, the Tri-County Antique Club’s 32nd annual “Olden Days” festival celebrated local agriculture with tractor pulls, a car show and more.

The festival was set for Aug. 26 and 27, but was canceled on Saturday due to inclement weather. Sunday, Aug. 27 went on as planned with vendors, fair food and music by Jim On The Keyboard. Antique cars were lined up alongside antique tractors.

The festival was an homage to the club’s mission statement, including their goal “to promote the appreciation of agricultural history, through the restoration and preservation of antique, vintage and classic automobiles, gasoline and oil engines, gas and steam tractors, farm machinery and other equipment of historical value.”

To that end, they encouraged people to sign up for the car show or to display their vintage tractors. One man brought out his 1955 Ford 860 tractor, and he noted that it runs as well as ever with a rebuilt carburetor and looks even better with a fresh clear coat finish.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It belonged to my mom and dad. Dad bought it in 1955. I was 13 years old, and when it was delivered to the farm, I was invited to be the first one to drive it,” he explained. “It’s been fun to work on. I’m giving it to my grandson, so it’s going to stay in the family.”

This history is exactly what the Tri-County Antique Club is trying to preserve. The appreciation for agriculture was clear as attendees also enjoyed a pedal tractor pull, a garden tractor pull, a plowing demonstration and a 9 a.m. country church service. Even though one day of the festival was canceled, the “Olden Days” festival was a major success for the Tri-County Antique Club and a fun event for everyone who made it out on Sunday.

To learn more about the Tri-County Antique Club, visit their official website or Facebook page.

More like this: