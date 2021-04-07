CARLYLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Old US 50 from 13th Street in Carlyle to Carter Street in Beckemeyer will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late July 2021.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Ramirez Diversified Services, LLC of Collinsville, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.