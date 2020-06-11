GLEN CARBON - Old Troy Road that runs from Glen Carbon to Troy is officially open. The road blocks were removed at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Village of Glen Carbon City Administrator Jamie Bowden said the paving and widening of the road was a “big project” and will have a tremendous impact for motorists frequenting that area.

“The Old Troy Project is something the village and everybody was trying to find funding for over years,” he said. “It took a while but we were able to get a quarter-cent sales tax approved by the voters to help. Most of the people were patient through the process.”

Collinsville and Troy also contributed financially to the project. Bowden said Old Troy Road has been transformed from an old blacktop surface with many ruts to a modern road with some three-lane areas, new signs, shoulders and much more.

Bowden stressed there are many factors in a project like this one, from private utilities, easements, field changes and approval from private property owners. A lot of variables go into it.”

While the project has been substantially completed, Bowden said the contractor will still be in the area finishing up work in the right-of-way and related construction signage will remain until work has been completed.

“The Village truly appreciates all of the local residents patience and understanding throughout the project,” Bowden said. “We encourage all motorists to drive safely and observe all signage including the permanent four-way stop sign at the intersection of Old Troy Road and Bouse Road."

If you have questions, please contact Brian Kulick, P.E., Juneau Associates, (618) 659-0900, Jennifer Doody, P.E., Public Works Director, (618) 288-2606 or Jamie Bowden, Village Administrator (618) 288-2614.

