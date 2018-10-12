KAMPSVILLE - The Kampsville Old Settlers Days is on schedule as planned, despite high river levels.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office distributed a message Friday morning that the festival will go on as planned for Saturday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 14.

“There have been some questions and concerns about high river levels causing the event to be canceled but that is not the case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Kampsville Old Settlers Days are held each year on the Illinois River and feature both Mountain Men and Civil War encampments and primitive skills demonstrations throughout the weekend. Organizers said these demonstrations include activities such as soap making, blacksmithing, woodworking, flint knapping, jewelry making, bow building, and Karmel Korn cooking in an iron kettle. There will be live entertainment each day from noon to 5:00 p.m., a fiddle contest and artisans and traders selling their wares.

The Kampsville Old Settlers Days includes activities for all ages. Children can enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, jewelry making, face-painting, old-time pedal cars, and play in the children’s area. Old Settlers Days offers festival favorites such as Karmel Korn, pork skins, sauerkraut/ brats, and potato chips are cooked in iron kettles. There will be plenty of delicious food from fish to French onion soup.

Old Settlers Days organizers said pork chops, chicken and dumplings, hot dogs, ham and beans, fried apples, fried pies, rib eyes, kabobs, biscuits/ gravy, chili, turkey legs, buffalo burgers, ice cream, baked goods with lemonade or homemade root beer are also available. In addition, Calhoun apples, homemade apple butter, or a jar of freshly made jams and jellies will be sold.

