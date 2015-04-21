The old Riviera Maya Restaurant structure at 1702 Homer Adams Parkway is in pieces today.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Riviera Maya is now located at 2704 Corner St. in Alton, next to Halpin Music. A representative with Restaurant Specialties, a building company from Columbus Ohio coordinating the construction of the new project, said a second Jimmy John’s in Alton will be the first of businesses added to the new building. The man at the demolition site did not know what the other business or businesses would be.

J.P. Burns Excavating Co. of Plainview, IL., has been contracted to tear the business down and remove the materials. The company will also remove the asphalt for new construction after demolition.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Gillespie man – operator Roger Mansholt – was hard at work at the site on Tuesday morning until he had to suspend for a period of time because of the wind and dust issues.

“It will take about a day to finish once we get started again,” he said near lunchtime on Tuesday. “We are now waiting for some water to calm the dust down.”

Mansholt said he and one laborer were working together on the project.

“We will take the asphalt out after we remove the other parts,” he said. “The track hoe we use allows us to chop things up and put it into containers."

More like this:

2 days ago - Update On Illinois American Water Sewer System Work In Alton

Sep 27, 2023 - Orchard Town Center Nearing Phase 1 Completion 

Sep 19, 2023 - Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten Sheds Party Affiliation: Cites SAFE-T Act, Need for Neutrality in Law Enforcement.

Aug 15, 2023 - East St. Louis Convicted Felon Sentenced On Federal Gun Possession Charge

Aug 24, 2023 - Man Receives 70 Months For Trafficking Meth To Fairview Heights

 