The old Riviera Maya Restaurant structure at 1702 Homer Adams Parkway is in pieces today.

Riviera Maya is now located at 2704 Corner St. in Alton, next to Halpin Music. A representative with Restaurant Specialties, a building company from Columbus Ohio coordinating the construction of the new project, said a second Jimmy John’s in Alton will be the first of businesses added to the new building. The man at the demolition site did not know what the other business or businesses would be.

J.P. Burns Excavating Co. of Plainview, IL., has been contracted to tear the business down and remove the materials. The company will also remove the asphalt for new construction after demolition.

A Gillespie man – operator Roger Mansholt – was hard at work at the site on Tuesday morning until he had to suspend for a period of time because of the wind and dust issues.

“It will take about a day to finish once we get started again,” he said near lunchtime on Tuesday. “We are now waiting for some water to calm the dust down.”

Mansholt said he and one laborer were working together on the project.

“We will take the asphalt out after we remove the other parts,” he said. “The track hoe we use allows us to chop things up and put it into containers."

