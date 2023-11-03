EAST ALTON - East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said the demolition of the Old Citizens Savings Bank is going according to plan and that the tear-down and site removal will continue into next week.

Carlton reported that most of the old building is down, but some of the first floor has walls that are still standing that will be brought to the ground.

“They will start hauling it off next week,” he said.

Ultimately, the mayor said having the old building down would be better for that corner area.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We don’t have a developer for the area yet, but we hope to attract someone shortly,” he said.

The mayor said the city didn’t have a choice about avoiding demolition of the structure because of the amount needed to restore it. The inside of the Old Citizens Savings and Loan was in terrible shape, the mayor said.

Anyone interested in the site location for development can contact the mayor at (618) 259-7714.

More like this: