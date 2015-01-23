The Old Bakery Beer Company appears to be welcomed with open arms from the public in its first days of being open at its 400 Landmarks Blvd. location in Alton.

James Rogalsky, the co-owner with his wife, Lauren Pattan, said they couldn’t be more pleased with the response to their food and beers.

The brewery eventually will offer 10 to 14 varieties brewed in house, depending on the popularity of certain beers.

“We have heard nothing but good things,” Rogalsky said. “We have really good crowds coming in and people are digging the food, the beer and atmosphere. Everything has been great so far. Everywhere I go people want to talk about it.”

The brewery’s English Pale Ale beer seems to be the hottest seller so far, the beer company owner said.

Today, the business is fully open to the public; the first few days were a soft opening.

“People are saying the beers are clean styled brews and I have heard nothing but positive response; I was a little nervous; it is a creative thing of putting oneself out there.”

Rogalsky said the roast beef sandwich is drawing strong reviews.

He said the business is offering a sampler of four of the beers for only $6 and that is already a popular start for those who want to find the beer they like most. Old Bakery Beer Company has a talented kitchen staff, Rogalsky said.

“The food is so different than anything else in town all made in house and or using local sustainable companies,” he said. “We don’t have any frozen food in our place or pre-prepared meals.”

Old Bakery Brew is open from 11 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, then the same hours Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, the business is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There are 45 spots east of the building for parking, then on weekends, the Family Services Building parking lot can be used if that lot is full.

