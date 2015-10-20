ALTON - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Old Bakery Beer Company is hosting a fundraising dinner for OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center on Tuesday, October 20, at 400 Landmarks Blvd.

OSF Saint Anthony’s and Old Bakery Beer Company are teaming up to provide a night of great food and organic, home-brewed beer while a portion of the sales will go toward OSF Saint Anthony’s Breast Health Services. In thanks, the first 100 diners will receive a free commemorative beer glass.

This is the first year the two have partnered to support and raise awareness for breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed non-skin cancer in women and ranks second among cancer deaths in women following lung cancer.

For more information about scheduling a mammogram, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Breast Imaging Center of Excellence at 618-474-6152.

