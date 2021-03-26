What goes well with America's past time? An ice-cold beer, maybe? Old Bakery Beer Company and the Alton River Dragons think so and have announced plans to bring a cold refreshing taste to Lloyd Hopkins Field during River Dragons games this summer.



"For the River Dragons Radler, we started with a light, refreshing wheat beer brewed using IL-grown organic raw wheat. Then we added fresh lemon juice and zest to create a super citrusy, lightly sweet, beer to sip all summer long," said Lauren Pattan, Co-Founder and Business Manager of Old Bakery Beer Company. "We are so excited to partner with the Alton River Dragons to create the perfect beer for enjoying while watching their games this summer!" said Pattan when discussing the partnership.



"I remember the first time I visited Old Bakery Beer Company when I was visiting Alton for the first time before moving here, and I knew right then I wanted a partnership with them for this reason right here!" River Dragons General Manger Dallas Martz said. "Being a baseball guy and loving to visit local breweries, I couldn't be more excited about this partnership," Martz said.



River Dragons Radler will be available at Lloyd Hopkins field this summer and Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton. Plans are being made to distribute in both retail and local restaurants and bars.



The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021.



The Old Bakery Beer Company was born in early 2015 after we were introduced to the beautiful old Colonial Bakery building in downtown Alton, IL. Part of the building started its life as a bakery in the late 1800's. After a fire in 1929 and a series of remodels, additions, and changes in ownership, the building remained a bakery until the early 1980's when it shut down. We have tried our best to keep the building's history alive, and our name is just a small piece of that endeavor.



