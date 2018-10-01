



EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Oktoberfest hosted by Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., and Global Brew, was once again a hit.

The Oktoberfest took place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and was packed with people throughout the day. The event included local food vendors, a rock climbing wall, an escape room and numerous varieties of beer. Poor Dirty Astronauts, the Robert Perry Band, the Original Mojos and UberCool performed.

This year’s sponsors included: Lanier Law Firm as the Black Forest Sponsor; Hurford Architects, Pohlman USA Court Reporting and Litigation and Kurowski Shultz, LLC, as Brandenburg Gate Sponsors; Town & Country Bank, First Mid Illinois Bank and Trust, Cork Tree Creative and Lucco Brown Threlkeld & Dawson, LLP as Rhine River Sponsors; and Hobson & Bradley, Spencer Gear, Ronald G. Tays Law Office and Bella Milano as Prost Sponsors.

Oktoberfest benefits the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF) which works on research for the prevention and treatment of mesothelioma.

