WOOD RIVER - Bryce Hyde of East Alton-Wood River High, appears to have a great future ahead at Daytona Elite Academy. In the spring 2023, the Oilers' offensive and defensive lineman, signed with the academy to play football after EAWR graduation.

Oilers' head football coach Gary Herron congratulated the 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman Bruce on an outstanding career as an Oiler on both sides of the ball.

"Bryce was a two-time all-conference lineman and played a big part in us reaching the playoffs in 2022," Coach Herron said. "We look forward to following his success at Daytona Elite Academy."

Bryce said he was thankful to the coaches throughout his life for their help. He also thanked his teammates and his family for always believing in him.

Bryce also thanked East Alton-Wood River Athletic Director Mark Beatty for the wonderful day he created for his college signing.

"A lot of linemen don't get noticed like that," he said. I thought it was great."

"I can't wait to go to work on the football field in Daytona and show what I can do," he said.

