WOOD RIVER - Oilers sophomore Gina Truax had a fantastic day at Civic Memorial track recently in the Madison County Small Schools Meet.

Gina is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Gina was second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.31 and second in the 300 hurdles in a clocking of 49.82.

She also placed in both the long jump and the 4 x 100 relay with three other girls.

Gina qualified for state last year in the 300 hurdles and her goal is to make it back again this year.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She posted a long jump of 14-1.25 in the Madison County Small School Championships for fourth. Her best in that event is 14-10.5 early in the season. She also ran a leg of the third place 4 x 100 relay at the Madison County Small School Championships with Taylor Minner, Serenity Miller and sprint sensation Jessica Brown for the Oilers. The girls were third with a time of 54.46, their best of the season at the Small Schools County Meet.

Gina’s coach Russ Colona was very proud of her performance in the Small Schools County Meet.

“She also helped our relay team and her 49.8 was a big jump in the 300 hurdles,” he said. “She had a best of 51.8 before that. She ended up earning four medals at the Small Schools County Meet. I am hopeful she keeps the momentum going forward.”

Gina said she was really confident in the Small Schools Meet and was pleased with not only her hurdle performances, but her effort in the long jump and relay.

“The 300 hurdles is my favorite race,” she said. “I hope to get to state again this year. My times have been getting faster. I love track and field, it is my favorite sport.”

Again congrats to Gina Truax on her honor as a Midwest Members Credit Union Oilers Female Athlete of the Month.

More like this: