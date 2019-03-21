EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER SWEEPS QUADRANGULAR MEETS: The boys and girls track and field teams at East Alton-Wood River swept a pair of quadrangular meets on Wednesday at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

The Oilers' boys team won with 107 points, outdistancing Marquette Catholic, who had 57, Father McGivney Catholic, who scored 45, and Dupo with 40. The girls won their meet with 90 points, with Dupo finishing second at 61, Marquette had 43, and McGivney scored 24.

The Oiler boys had a triple winner in Ethan Moore, who took the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, three inches, the triple jump at 37 feet, six inches, and the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.7 seconds.

The girls had three double winners in Hannah Sechrest in the high jump at 4’ 9” and the long jump at 16 feet even, LeighAnn Nottke took the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.8 seconds and the 300-meter low hurdles at 52.9 seconds, and Jayden Ulrich, who won the shot put with a throw of 41’ 9”, and the discus throw, with a toss of 119’ 5”.

Ulrich also won the Jersey Thaw indoor meet earlier this month, and also finished second in shot put the Great Lakes Invitational meet in Kenosha, Wisc., tossing 42 feet even. Ulrich and Nottke will both compete in the Top Times meet in Bloomington-Normal on Saturday.

Other Highlights

Marquette girls were as follows:

Buttry in the 400 meters (65.8) and the 4 x 200 relay was first.

Marquette boys:

Hampton, high jump, 5-6, Lyons, 300 low hurdles, 47.6 and first in the 4 x 200 relay.

Father McGivney boys:

4 x 800 relay, 9:04.3, Pharchairn, 800 meters, 2:10.8, Gunthry, 1600, 4:48.5, Ahring, 3200, 11:03.9.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

