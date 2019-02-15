CHAMPAIGN - In later morning action Friday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament in Champaign, Edwardsville's Blake Moss lost at 3A 195 pounds to West Aurora's Khurshidovby pin.

Jake Erlson of East Alton Wood River won by pin against Nolan Bryant of Peotone in the 1A 170-pound category.

Other area wrestlers will be in action tonight in the 1A and 2A categories. Edwardsville's Noah Surtin remains alive for a state championship after a win Friday morning. Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com will be covering the matches tonight and Saturday at the state tourney.