WOOD RIVER - In a play-in game for the Staunton Regional, East Alton-Wood River took the early lead in going on to eliminate Southwestern 41-27 at East Alton-Wood River High School and advance to the IHSA Class 2A semifinals.

Jordan Ealey led the Oilers with 11 points, with Ocean Bland added nine points, Kaylynn Buttry had six points, Lily Tretter scored five points, Milla LeGette and Kaylyn St. Peters both scored four points each, and Mia Plumb had two points. Gracie Darr had 12 points and Vivian Zurheide had 10 points for Southwestern.

Oilers Head Coach Lyndsey Perez said the Oilers' defensive pressure was too much on Saturday for the Piasa Birds to handle and was a key to the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We came in with a game plan on how we wanted to handle their main players," she said. "I thought our guards did a decent job of keeping the ball where we wanted. Our post players battled double teams all game. Tretter, Plumb, and St. Peters all stayed tough and focused."

The Oilers are now 12-16, and advance to the semifinals, where they'll play host and second-seeded Staunton Monday night at 7 p.m. The Piasa Birds end their season 12-20.

More like this: