Oilers Doubles Combo Handler-Buttry Are Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athletes Of Month

WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River sophomore Hailey Handler continues to get recognition as an athlete as both a tennis and basketball star. Kaylynn Buttry, her doubles teammate, is also a basketball standout in the winter and a softball player in the spring. The pair have been solid in doubles play all season for the Oilers.

The Handler-Buttry doubles combination is being recognized as Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month for the Oilers.

The EA-WR sophomore Handler thanked her mom and dad for always taking time out of their busy schedules to make it to her games and practice pick-up. Mary Broadway is Handler's girls' tennis coach.

Handler said her and doubles partner Kaylynn Buttry's ability to read each other and work together goes a long way in how they play as a combination. Handler has been playing tennis for about a year and has already developed a love of the sport.

She says when she is not playing a sport, she enjoys reading, playing with her dog, and building Legos. The EA-WR athlete said playing a sport has also taught her that no matter what you are doing, "if you have discipline, you can succeed."

She says she doesn't know where she wants to go to college yet, but would love to continue a sport over those four years.

"I would like to be in the law field - I don’t know specifically what yet, but law is interesting," she said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

In a few weeks, Hailey will be out on the basketball court for East Alton-Wood River's girls as a point and shooting guard and is a key member of the Oilers' team.

Buttry Comments About Her Time As Oilers' Athlete

Buttry said her father has been a big influence on her and is part of her motivation for playing sports.

"I think some of my best qualities are my teamwork and enthusiasm," she said.

This is Buttry's second year playing tennis and she says she loves playing for Coach Broadway.

"I wouldn’t be playing if she wasn’t as amazing as she is," Buttry said. "I also love my teammates. I feel like there is never a dull moment.

"My sports help me express myself," she continued. "The people I surround myself with never make me feel like I can’t be myself.

"I think it would be cool if I still played tennis in college, but I mostly want to play basketball," Buttry concluded. "I am still keeping my options open for different colleges."

Buttry has remained an A student and hopes to go into Dermatology or something to do with architecture in the future.

More like this: