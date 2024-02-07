WOOD RIVER - Devon Green joined the 1,000-point club in East Alton-Wood River’s 69-57 win over Mt. Olive at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Green reached his 1,000th point on a three at the end of the third quarter in the Oilers’ win.

Article continues after sponsor message

T. Smith had 17 points for the Oilers and Spiller added 16 points. Viviano led Mt. Olive with 23 points, D. Frizzo had 14 points.

East Alton-Wood River led 31-20 at halftime.

EAWR is now 4-24 on the year, while the Wildcats fell to 3-21.