TROY - Although Adam Ogden led the way with 13 points, Civic Memorial was held to five points in the first half by a stingy Triad defense, and it made the difference in the game as the Knights went on to a 42-30 win in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Friday night at Rich Mason Gym in Troy.

CM came back late in the game, but could not overcome the early deficit in the first three quarters.

The Knights did a wonderful job defensively in holding the Eagles to the five points in the first half, while scoring 20 points in the first half. CM did rally back in the second half, especially in the third quarter, but Triad held firm in going on to the win.

Triad led all the way through the game, holding advantages of 9-3, 20-5 and 28-16 after the first three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending in a 14-14 draw, giving the Knights the win.

Drew Winslow paced Triad with 14 points and Ethan Stewart added 10 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Triad Coach Jeff Guidry said his squad is figuring out ways to win and overall he is pleased with the start of the season.

Along with Ogden's 13 points, the Eagles had D.J. Dutton come up with six points, August Frankford had four points, Parker Parnell scored three points and both Charlie Kilpatrick and Riley Lamb each scored two points.

Triad is now 6-1 and plays at the Paducah, Ky., Tilghman Shootout Saturday evening against the host Blue Tornado in a 6:30 p.m. start. The Knights then play next Friday at Highland and are at Mascoutah on Dec. 19, then return home to face Freeburg on Dec. 22, with all games starting at 7:30 p.m.

CM is now 3-4 and host Jacksonville on Tuesday night and go on the road at Waterloo next Friday, then host Highland on Dec. 19, all games at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles then play in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament, starting in the group stage against the co-host Eagles at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27.

More like this: