CIVIC MEMORIAL 53, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 27: CM bounced back nicely from a close-opening loss to Carbondale with a win over Southwestern in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic Tourney on Wednesday night.

The Eagles led from start to finish, holding leads of 19-12, 37-19 and 49-21 after the first three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending in a 4-4 deadlock.

Adam Ogden led CM with 19 points, with August Frankford hitting for nine points, Jack Piening had eight points, Charlie Kilpatrick scored six points, Josh Hodge hit for four points, Parker Parnell scored three points and both Dane Godar and Grady Farrell had two points apiece.

CM Head Coach Lee Green said Ogden was once again stellar with his 19-point outing. He said he knew Southwestern had a good nucleus with height and overall talent after winning 16 games last year.

"Southwestern scored first, but once we got going we knocked down some shots and had some energy on defense," he said. "I was really proud of how hard our boys played. They made it difficult for them to get a shot off and Southwestern has good size. It was pretty much a team effort in the win."

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with 17 points, while both Collin Robinson and Rocky Darr had three points each and Logan Custer and Ryan Lowis both hit for two points apiece.

The Eagles are now 1-1, while Southwestern opens their season 0-1.

