SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois State Police officials are reminding motorists of the potentially dangerous road conditions as hazardous weather continues throughout the week. Travel conditions throughout the state are becoming hazardous due to icing on bridges and flooding in low areas.

Speed is a contributing factor for accidents when road conditions are wet and slick. Motorists are urged to reduce speeds and drive with caution and to allow for extra travel time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois State Police also wants to remind motorists to yield to emergency and snow removal equipment. The Move Over Law (Scott’s Law) requires drivers to reduce speed, change lanes if possible and proceed with due caution.

Stranded motorists are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles and wait for first responders. Motorists involved in crashes that require no emergency care may file a crash report within 10 days at the nearest police station.

Motorists should monitor the road conditions before driving and remember to keep emergency items inside the vehicle. A complete list of road closures can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation website at www.gettingaroundillinois.com or by calling 1-800-452-4368.

More like this: