EDWARDSVILLE — Officials will recognize the Madison County Mental Health Board Wednesday night for its advocacy efforts and programs.

The County Board will proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Madison County.

“Now more than ever we understand the role mental health plays in our everyday lives,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Deborah Humphrey, director of the mental health board, said mental health awareness could not be more important as it is today.

“Mental health conditions are real and prevalent,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said one in five adults experience mental illness in their lives at some point.

“For many, the current health crisis has brought about and increased awareness that we are all vulnerable to experiencing stress, anxiety and difficulties coping and how essential it is to take care of our own mental health,” Humphrey said. “It is import we raise our awareness to this growing concern,”

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes on people’s everyday lives to include uncertainty, altered routines, financial pressure and social isolation.

“This virus shows the impact mental health has on our community,” Humphrey said. “More importantly it lets people know those who suffer are our family, our friends and our neighbors.”

In Madison County, there are supports in place aimed at suicide prevention and a number of support sessions for mental health and addictions. Substance use is also on the increase and combined with depression can place a person in a state of reducing the fear of death by suicide. Virtual meetings are available through Narcotics and Alcoholic Anonymous, call (618) 398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com.

The Madison County Mental Health Board funds 14 mental health agencies that serve county residents. Local COVID-19 resources are posted on its website and using social media https:////Facebook.com/co.madison.il.us to share information with the general public.

“Mental Health awareness for the Board means sharing with the community that we are working to fulfill our role in fighting mental health stigma’s, ensuring there are accessible treatment and support services, educating the public and advocating for mental health legislation and policy,” Humphrey said.

