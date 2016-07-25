EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville, led by Mayor Hal Patton, had a community celebration on Saturday to mark the new Leon Corlew Park opening.

There was a ribbon cutting Saturday morning and later in the day, Leclaire School students buried a time capsule. Mayor Patton even took a few minutes in his swim trunks to be dosed with water in the spray pad with children.

Mayor Patton has had a vision of drastically improving the parks in offerings for children in the Edwardsville community and through a lot of donors and efforts on his part and staff, it is becoming a reality. Leon Corlew is the first of the three parks to be completed in the City of Edwardsville’s fundraising effort – “A Better Place to Play.”

“This project would not have become a reality without the unwavering support form the community,” Mayor Patton said. “I want to personally thank the people of Edwardsville for continuing to make this city a better place to play for our families and also our many partners in this endeavor – The Edwardsville Community Foundation, Metro-East Parks and Recreation District and Madison County.”

The mayor also thanked the major sponsors of the park – Edwardsville Rotary Club; Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, First Clover Leaf Bank, Global Brew Tap House and Gordon and Holly Broom, who recently donated $50,000 to help pay for construction sots for the family pavilion.

The Leclaire School children in Edwardsville and staff buried a time capsule at noon. The school was the leading fundraiser in the campaign’s “Ready. Set. Read.” Event in 2015-2016. The grand opening offered popcorn, saved ice, frozen custard and other treats.

Bob Pfeiffer, director of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation, like Patton, couldn’t be more proud of the transformation of the parks in the city.

“The response so far has been overwhelming and there are so many who have already visited,” he said.

The other two parks in development include an Ice Rink & Teen Center on District 7 grounds off Governor’s Parkway and a Sports Park near the I-55 corridor.

Anyone wishing to make donations to the campaign can go online at www.betterplacetoplay.com or contacting the Edwardsville Community Foundation at www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org.

