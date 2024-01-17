WASHINGTON, D.C. — The announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Wieland that the company will be making a $500 million capital investment to re-equip, expand and modernize its facility in East Alton was applauded by area officials who helped make the decision possible with their support.

Wieland is a leading global supplier of copper and copper alloy solutions and this provides a certainty that Wieland will be in East Alton for many years to come, offering good-paying jobs and economic growth.

East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton beamed with pride at the podium as part of the large ceremony on Wednesday in his city.

He said he wanted to thank the multitude of partnerships that helped make this come to fruition.

"By everyone working together, it provides another opportunity for Weiland to continue what it has done for last 100-plus years helping provide economic growth for the region and opportunities for many to obtain a good job in the workforce," he said. "We now look forward to the next 100 years with Weiland."

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) was one who was ecstatic about the announcement that Wieland will be making a $500 million capital investment.

“Today, I’m thrilled to applaud the news that Wieland will be making a $500 million investment in this critical local facility. During my first year in office, I was glad to visit the plant in East Alton and work alongside Governor Pritzker and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to support opportunities for reinvestment right here in the Metro East.

"I’m particularly grateful for Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity team for their leadership, and I was honored to be able to submit additional federal support as part of the Community Project Funding process. I look forward to seeing this investment benefit the working families I’m so honored to represent.”

The expansion project planned for East Alton will involve installing a new state-of-the-art hot rolling mill, enabling Wieland to enhance the production of essential copper and copper alloy components used in advanced energy applications like electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure and renewable energy production. Through this significant facility expansion, Wieland aims to improve operational efficiency and maintain elevated standards of quality and reliability across its entire portfolio of copper and copper alloy rolled product solutions.

Congresswoman Budzinski visited the Wieland facility in East Alton during her first year in office and worked alongside Governor JB Pritzker and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to identify federal and state grant opportunities with the goal of lowering production costs and creating an opportunity for long-term investment in the Wieland’s East Alton facility. Congresswoman Budzinski was proud to submit a request for Community Project Funding to support increased capacity at the East Alton Water Treatment Facility – upgrades that would benefit both industrial and residential customers in the area.

Rep. Elik Legislation Also Shares Pride In Support Of Major Investment at Wieland in East Alton

State Representative Amy Elik said her initiative signed into law last June helped retain jobs and spur major investment in East Alton. Wieland Rolled Products (formerly known as Olin Brass) announced its financial investment and job retention plans at its East Alton facility.

“I’m thrilled that Wieland Rolled Products has chosen their East Alton facility to reinvest in advanced manufacturing jobs in the Metro East,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “Today’s announcement would not have happened without the collaboration and cooperation from state, federal, and local leaders coming together with company officials to keep these skilled jobs right here in East Alton.”

State Representative Amy Elik’s initiative signed into law, included in Public Act 103-0009, offers tax incentives to businesses currently operating in the state if the business plans to convert or expand as an electric vehicle manufacturer, an electric vehicle parts manufacturer, or a renewable energy manufacturer. If the manufacturer retains at least 800 people and invests at least $500 million in capital improvements, then the Illinois manufacturer would be eligible for REV tax credits ranging from 75%-100% of the incremental income tax attributable to retained employees at the applicant’s project.

“The Metro East is a fantastic location with strong communities and endless opportunities for growth and investment," said Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville). "I’m thrilled — but not surprised in the least — to see that another profitable and productive enterprise has recognized our potential and has chosen to continue to move forward with us and continue investing in the East Alton community.”

Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler made this statement about Weiland's announcement on Wednesday: “Madison County has been working with the state for many months, and we haven’t been able to talk about it, so this is an exciting day.

“The first win was Wieland buying Olin Brass several years ago. The second win is they are not leaving, but instead making a huge long-term investment and commitment to our community.

“I want thank the Governor, the State of Illinois, our county economic development team and county board, Mayor Carlton and the Village of East Alton, and the nine other taxing districts for their support.”

Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) had these comments: “This announcement reflects the significant investment our state has put into the Metro East’s infrastructure and workforce development, helping to attract projects that will positively impact our region for years to come. Wieland’s commitment is a win for Metro East working families, and it highlights the positive direction our area is heading.”

