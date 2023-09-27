MARION, Ill. - Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health and addiction services, is officially relaunching its Recovery Transitional Housing in Marion, Illinois, on Monday, October 9.

Centerstone’s Recovery Transitional Housing (CRTH), located on Main Street next to Centerstone’s Marion Main Street office, offers 16 beds for men and women, age 18 and older, needing additional support in a recovery-based, integrative environment. A transitional living facility for those who are new to recovery and are committed to a full life away from addiction, the CRTH offers treatment for individuals who are medically stable and in need of longer-term recovery housing.

“The CRTH has undergone many changes since operations were suspended in early 2023, including redesigning of the extended are program and hiring and training team members dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives,” said Stacy Seitz, Centerstone Statewide Addiction Treatment Services Director.

The CRTH welcomes those with co-occurring disorders, and those prescribed medications used to assist in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, including Methadone. Treatment is provided in a gender-specific and gender-responsive communal setting following an individualized, evidence-based care plan.

“Centerstone’s Recovery Transitional Housing offers a safe and substance-free living environment for residents to develop the skills and supports they need to thrive in independent recovery,” Seitz said. “At CRTH, we emphasize experiential knowledge and mutual support. We encourage residents to be active participants in their treatment and housing and appropriately share their experience, strengths, and hope with others. We view the CRTH as a collaborative housing environment and we believe recovery grows out of hope and community, so we encourage residents to be active members of their community and build supports outside of the program while still actively involved in the CRTH’s services.”

An average length of stay at the CRTH is 3 to 6 months, depending on individual need.

“Every recovery is different and, because of this, a CRTH’s resident’s length of stay may range from three to six months. During their stay, they will work with a counselor, recovery support, and case manager to develop discharge plans, including independent housing,” Seitz said.

Staff are onsite 24/7 to offer recovery support to residents and provide additional case management, recovery support, group therapy, individual therapy, and daily living skills support services. Residents will be assigned a counselor and a peer recovery support specialist upon admission. Residents are required to work while enrolled in the Extended Care program and pay rent based on their income.

CRTH admissions are scheduled 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For individuals wishing to be screened for possible admission to the CRTH, please call Centerstone at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123). Insurances accepted are Illinois Medicaid or Illinois Medicaid-Managed Care for clinical services. Individuals with no insurance and no/low income may be eligible. The CRTH offers a self-pay option, works with residents on a payment plan, and offer financial assistance for those who qualify.

For more information or to make a referral, please call. For questions about the CRTH, please contact Stacy Seitz, Centerstone Statewide Addiction Treatment Services Director, at Stacy.Seitz@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

