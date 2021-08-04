WOOD RIVER - Multiple law enforcement jurisdictions were involved in a high-speed chase Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. with a stolen vehicle with two occupants that ended with two in custody in Wood River.

Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said the office's patrol and investigative team along with the Metro Auto Theft Task Force located one of the vehicles recently stolen and that sparked the pursuit. The Alton Police Department was also involved in the chase, along with others not known at this time. The sheriff’s office and other agencies started the pursuit when the driver fled a traffic stop in Cottage Hills.

One of the suspects had known burglary and stolen vehicle charges.

Stop sticks were employed during the pursuit and eventually, the suspect’s tires lost air and that caused the driver to stop. The suspect was reported in scanner traffic clocking speeds of up to 90 mph before the apprehension. The chase went to multiple highway venues in Madison County.

