On Wednesday, July 29, 2015, at approximately 6:25 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Curly’s Corner Market, 5527 Maryville Road, rural Granite City, Illinois, in reference to a theft. Deputies met with the store’s clerk and determined an unknown subject stole over $300.00 in US Currency from the business.

The theft was captured on the stores video surveillance system. The suspect approached the checkout counter while the clerk was preoccupied and reached into the cash register, stealing the currency. The subject fled the store and is believed to have fled the area in a Silver 4 door passenger car, with Illinois Registration. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 50 years of age, wearing a purple t-shirt and tan baseball hat.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anyone having information related this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)