ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At 7:34 p.m. on July 10, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 8500 block of Scudder Avenue for a call for service of shots fired. Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been positively identified as Norman Green, 27 years of age, of the 700 block of Thompson Drive in Florissant, MO.

Investigation has revealed a male suspect and the victim became involved in an altercation which resulted in the victim being shot.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

