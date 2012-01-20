At the meeting on January the 18th 2012, the new officers of the Alton -Wood River Bar Association were elected by the membership. Elected were - President John Hopkins,

Vice President Amy Meyer, Treasurer Julia Tracy and Secretary Patrick King.

President Hopkins has been an attorney for over 36 years, with an office and a home in Alton. He has recently been named as a "Leading Lawyer" and one of the top 50 Trial

Lawyers in the field of Consumer Protection for the State of Illinois. Vice President Meyer practices with the Meyer Law Firm on State Street in Alton. She formerly practiced in Nevada and returned to Alton in 2006 to join her father in the general practice of law, with an emphasis on all aspects of the personal injury practice. Treasurer Tracy was born and raised in Alton,

graduating Marquette in 1976. She is a 1981 graduate of the University of Illinois, and spent over 10 years in the field of domestic and children's support work in the San Francisco area. After practicing in the Bay area for a dozen years, Ms Tracy moved back to Alton, where she continues her concentration on Family Law. She is a solo practitioner in Alton. Secretary King practices on all aspects of personal injury practice and criminal defense. He is a graduate of Marquette, as well as the University of Missouri and the Thomas Cooley Law School.

