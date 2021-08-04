Officer Issues Plea For Help On McKinley Bridge, Bridge Closed For Scene Wednesday Morning
BROOKLYN - An officer issued a call for help at about 3 a.m. Wednesday on the McKinley Bridge.
Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene. Law enforcement said a vehicle went through a roadblock and shots were fired and police pursued the vehicle. The condition of the officer who asked for immediate assistance is not known.
The McKinley Bridge remains blocked as of 7:40 a.m. to all traffic for anyone who drives that direction.
