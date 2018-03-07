EDWARDSVILLE - Officer Conor Hoyland of the Edwardsville Police Department was presented with a Life-Saving Award from the Police and Fire Department Tuesday, March 6, at the Edwardsville City Council meeting.

Chief of Police Jay Keeven said Officer Hoyland received the award for his tremendous efforts in December.

Officer Hoyland received a medical call to the warehouse district in regards to an incident involving an individuals leg becoming severed by a forklift and was able to stop blood loss helping to save the victim's life.

"Hoyland, very quickly, made his way to the victim and applied a tourniquet," Chief Keeven said. "He was able to stop the blood loss and by our estimation and the paramedics that arrived shortly after him, his expertise in applying that tourniquet appropriately very likely saved this individual's life."

Chief Keeven said the department takes great pride in the work their officers each and every day.

"Every one of them is capable of stepping in a critical situation," Keeven added. "Our officers take their training very seriously, which is evident by Hoyland's heroic actions that helped to save that individuals life. He's a fantastic officer."

