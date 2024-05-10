ST. LOUIS - A suspect was fatally shot by an officer after they allegedly fired at another individual on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the intersection of Market and 14th Streets in Downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was handling the case that occurred near St. Louis City Hall.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The suspect and the victim were both running towards the officer, where he was standing, while the gunfire was being exchanged between the suspect and the victim,” said SLMPD police major Janice Bockstruck during a Friday news conference.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said an officer interrupted an apparent chase and shooting involving two men. A suspect shot the victim he was chasing. An officer at the scene responded to the situation and later shot the alleged gunman, who died from his injuries.

“We really believe the officer interrupted a violent crime and then took action to protect the public,” said Bockstruck, speaking on the officer’s actions at the news conference. “There are people, City Hall is currently open and doing business. It’s still open at this time. He’s here to protect the citizens of St. Louis as they’re doing their business. He absolutely did. He interrupted a very violent crime at this time.”

The officer who shot the suspect is a 42-year-old with 18 years of service, Bockstruck said at the news conference. The name of the suspect has not yet been released by police.

More like this: