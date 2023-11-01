WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High offensive/defensive lineman Aiden Wright has had a long career with football that started in his eighth grade year in the JFL. He has played a key role for the Oilers since his entry on the varsity team.

Wright said if he had to thank anyone in regards to support in his football career, it would be "friends and family who have supported me" through his journey, especially his mom and dad because "no matter what happens they’d still encourage me to do better."

Garry Herron is Wright's head coach for East Alton-Wood River High. Wright is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for EA-WR.

Wright said his best qualities are: "Just being active and diligent throughout the school year helps me focus on my academics. If there was anything I love more about football it's the friendships you have with your teammates and where they bring happiness to you in life in and out of football."

He says he spends his free time "hanging out with family and playing games."

"If I hadn’t joined football I probably would’ve never learned how to be as disciplined and how to never give up even when it’s bad," he said.

"If I can get a scholarship to play football, then I’ll go for it but in the meantime, I’ll look for a good place to start," he concluded.

