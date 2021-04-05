MOREHEAD, Ky. – Offense was on display for SIUE baseball, which split a doubleheader with Morehead State Saturday. The Cougars won the opener 12-8 before falling to the Eagles 13-8 in the late game.

SIUE is 12-12 overall and 6-6 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Morehead State is 12-11 overall and 4-2 in the OVC.

In game one, the Cougars used a six-run ninth inning to erase a two-run deficit. Richie Well tied the game with a two-run home run before Ole Arntson put the Cougars on top for good with a bases-loaded double which scored all three base runners. Steven Pattan added a two-out single to drive home Arntson.

The Cougars matched their season high with 12 runs and collected 16 hits, just one shy of their season high.

"We got a lot of good production out of the top of the lineup," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We needed every bit of it to get that win."

Well, Brett Johnson and Brady Bunten all had three hits in the game for SIUE. Johnson led off the game with a home run.

Noah Matheny started and worked five innings allowing six runs. Brant Glidewell (2-0) allowed two runs in three innings. He struck out three to earn the win.

"We got a really nice effort out of Brant," Lyons said. "He has emerged as a guy who will challenge the strike zone and not allow a lot of free bases.

The late game, SIUE built a 4-1 lead and lead in its first six innings. Connor Kiffer hit a two-run home run in the first, Josh Ohl added an RBI-double in the fourth inning and Ole Arntson hit a solo home run in the sixth.

The Morehead State bats went to work in the bottom of the inning, posting 12 runs on seven hits in the frame to lead 13-4 after the inning.

"It was tough," Lyons said. "We had gotten a little separation. We just couldn't get off the field."

The Cougars scored twice in the seventh and twice more in the eighth. Lyons lauded his team's effort in the final three innings.

"I am proud of the way the guys battled to get back in the game and the way they got to the ninth down five after that inning," he said.

Well homered in the seventh and Tyler Bastunas picked up and RBI-single in the inning. Connor Kiffer connected for a two-run home run in the eighth inning and the Cougars finished with 12 hits in the second game.

SIUE starter Kaid Karnes allowed six runs over five innings and suffered the loss to fall to 0-3.

The Cougars hit .328 for the three-game series and hit 12 home runs.

SIUE returns home to play host to Saint Louis Tuesday before facing UT Martin in a three-game OVC series Friday and Saturday at Simmons Baseball Complex.

