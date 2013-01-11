ALTON, IL – If there are any musicians who can best put a new face on a New Year, they are four very talented Alton musicians who call themselves “Off the Shoulder.” Aptly named, they put their unique spin on a great variety of hits from Adele to Alannis, Coldplay to country, the Beatles to Bonnie Raitt, and many more. This newly formed band of seasoned musical talent will make their debut on Jacoby Arts Center’s East Room Stage on Saturday evening, January 26 as a part of the LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concert series.

Gigi Darr, well known to Metro area audiences, plays a riveting keyboard that offers stability to any band. Christine Banda Banks, violin virtuoso, performs strings that can sooth or sizzle, complementing the awesome voice of Sharon Spence Korn who easily moves from one music style to another. Randy Banks on drums and percussion rounds out this electrifying group bringing a fresh, exciting energy to songs you know and love.

The talent and sound that makes up Off the Shoulder will not disappoint. They are the perfect performance to start your New Year off on the right foot. Fresh and invigorating, this group will entice you to take to the dance floor and enjoy an unforgettable evening at Jacoby Arts Center.

Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a beverage cash bar is available. Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, or by phone at 618-462-5222. LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

