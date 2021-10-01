EDWARDSVILLE - O'Fallon golfer Reagan Martin won the individual championship with a one-under-par 70, but Edwardsville came out on top in the team standings on a tiebreak after the Tigers and Panthers tied for first at the IHSA Class 2A girls golf regional played Thursday at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville and O'Fallon ended in a first-place tie with both shooting a 309, with the Tigers winning on a fifth score tiebreak, with Ruhee Gupchup shooting an 85, three shots better than Ava Pace of the Panthers. Marion came in third with a 322 to claim the last team berth in the sectional, with Triad coming in fourth at 345, Belleville East fifth at 355, Mascoutah was sixth with a 359, Collinsville came in seventh at 360, Alton came in eighth at 368, in ninth place was Belleville West at 376, Granite City came in 10th with a 381 and Mt. Vernon was 11th at 472.

O'Fallon's Maddie Vanderheyden was second with a 71, while the Tigers' Nicole Johnson was sixth with a 76. Edwardsville also got scores of 77 from both Morgan Landry and Caitlyn Dicks, who tied for seventh, and a 79 from Grace Daech, who came in 10th in the individual standings.

Individually, Alton will send two players to the sectional, with Addison Kenney shooting an 82 and Josie Giertz firing an 87, while Triad also advanced a pair of its players, with Emma Hill shooting a 75 and Makenna Jensen having an 85, Collinsville's Maya Clark also shot an 85 to advance to the sectional and Aleah Crenshaw of Granite City also went through with an 84.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers, Panthers and Wildcats. along with the qualifying individuals, move on to Monday's sectional at Quail Meadows Golf Club in Washington, outside of Peoria, on Monday, with the state tournament set for Oct. 8-9 at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Related Video: