Pvt. Jessica Boan of O’Fallon, Illinois, poses at the St. Louis Military Enlistment Processing Station in St. Louis, Missouri, Jan. 19. Boan enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator and will be assigned to 1844th Transportation Company. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)SPRINGFIELD, IL – Pvt. Jessica Boan, of O'Fallon, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 19, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Boan enlisted as a 88M, Military Transport Operator, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of her initial training, Boan will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company.

Boan is a junior at O'Fallon High School, O'Fallon, Illinois.

After successfully completing her training, Boan will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while she works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. She will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Sgt. Anthony Womack of Company M, congratulated Boan and welcomed her into the Illinois Army National Guard.

