SPRINGFIELD – Seventeen Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants totaling more than $55,200 have been awarded for habitat development at schools and other public places, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) announced today.

“The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program provides children and educators with an opportunity to increase the use of native plants in Illinois landscapes while benefitting wildlife species,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “By participating in these projects, students learn that their efforts can make a positive difference in the world, and they gain experience in problem-based learning by planning, developing, and maintaining a native habitat.”

The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat on school grounds or other public places. Funding is provided through donations to the ICF. The Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation are the major sponsors for this program.

Nearly $400,000 in Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant funding has been distributed since the program’s inception.

“We want school children to learn about nature through hands-on experiences,” Finnie said. “Our goal is to have Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program projects developed in every county of the state and eventually at every school. So far, we have supported projects in 87 of Illinois’ counties.”

Applications will be accepted soon for the next round of Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action grants, with an application deadline of Nov. 30, 2024. Go online to access the application and related information or email dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov.

The latest Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants awarded are:

Cass County

A-C Central High School, Ashland, ninth through 12th grades, butterfly garden – $1,920

Champaign County

The High School of Saint Thomas More, Champaign, fifth through 12th grades, standard pollinator garden – $850.32

Cunningham Children’s Home, Urbana, sixth through 12th grades, native trees – $1,005

Clinton County

Bartelso School District 57, Bartelso, fifth through eighth grades, pollinator garden – $2,000

Cook County

Amundsen High School, Chicago, ninth through 12th grades, butterfly garden – $1,592.80

Congress Park Elementary School, Brookfield, sixth grade, standard pollinator garden – $2,000

Congress Park Elementary School, Brookfield, third grade, woodland garden – $2,000

Jordan Community School, Chicago, second and eighth grades, standard pollinator garden – $1,792.32

LaGrange School District 102 Science Center, third through sixth grades, pollinator garden – $1,274

Lindblom Math and Science Academy, Chicago, seventh through 12th grades, standard pollinator garden – $2,000

Longfellow PTO, Oak Park, kindergarten through fifth grades, standard pollinator garden – $1,998.07.

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, ninth through 12th grades, standard pollinator garden – $444

Oakton Elementary School, Evanston, kindergarten through fifth grades, standard pollinator garden – $1,958.84

Park Junior High School, LaGrange Park, seventh and eighth grades, pollinator prairie – $2,000

Park Junior High School, LaGrange Park, seventh and eighth grades, wildlife woodland – $2,000

Reavis High School, Burbank, ninth through 12th grades, standard pollinator garden – $1,952

Tildon High School, Chicago, ninth through 12th grades, standard pollinator garden – $1,685

Washington STEM Elementary, Chicago, kindergarten through eighth grades, standard pollinator garden –$1,998.35

Jackson County

DeSoto Grade School, DeSoto, sixth through eighth grades, standard pollinator garden – $1,990

Kane County

Elgin Math and Science Academy Charter School, Elgin, second grade, standard pollinator garden – $1,998

Lake County

Prairie Crossing Charter School, Grayslake, sixth grade, prairie pollinator garden – $2,000

Woodland Intermediate School, Gurnee, fourth and fifth grades, standard pollinator garden – $1,965.40

McLean County

Eugene School, Normal, 12th grade, pollinator garden – $150

St. Clair County

Carriel Junior High, O’Fallon, seventh grade, pollinator plants and native trees – $2,000

Will County

Elwood CCSD #203, Elwood, fifth through eighth grades, pollinator garden – $1,841

Izaak Walton League, Geneseo, kindergarten through 12th grades, nesting boxes – $2,000

Joliet Public Library, Joliet, kindergarten through 12th grades, standard pollinator garden – $1,580

Wilco Area Career Center, Romeoville, 11th and 12th grades, butterfly garden – $1,306.55

