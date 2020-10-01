COLLINSVILLE - An O'Fallon man suffered life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 northbound lane at Milepost 10.5 near Collinsville at 3:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The man - Derrick L. Sweetland - a 38-year-old male was transported quickly to an area hospital for additional treatment.

This is the preliminary ISP crash report:

WHAT: Three-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injury

WHERE: Interstate 55 northbound at Milepost 10.5, near Collinsville,Madison County.

WHEN: September 30, 2020 at 3:28 PM

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Gray 2013 Volkswagen Passat

Unit 2 – Blue 2007 Honda Pilot

Unit 3 – White 2020 Toyota Rav 4

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Derrick L. Sweetland, a 38 year old male from O’Fallon, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Mary J. Daniels, a 64 year old female from Highland, IL – Refused medical attention.

Unit 3 – Josh A. Cockrell, 45 year old male from Kirkwood, MO – Refused medical attention.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 at Milepost 10.5, in left lane. Unit 2 was traveling the same direction in the middle lane and unit 3 was in the right lane. Unit 1 swerved and struck the passenger side of unit 2. Unit 2 lost control and struck the passenger side of unit 3. Unit 1 overturned several times and landed upright in the grass off of the right shoulder.

The driver of unit 1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The drivers of unit 2 and unit 3 refused medical attention. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

