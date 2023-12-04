Man Dies In "Officer-Involved Shooting" In O'Fallon, MO. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. O’FALLON, MO. - A man died Sunday afternoon in what law enforcement has described as "an officer-involved shooting" in O'Fallon, Mo., at O'Fallon City Hall at 100 N. Main St. The shooting occurred off Royal Oaks Drive in O’Fallon, Mo. O’Fallon police said officers were responding to a call for someone firing shots at the clock tower at O’Fallon City Hall on Main Street. O’Fallon officers responded to the area and successfully located the suspect vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of N. Main Street and Highway P, but the suspect vehicle fled. A pursuit ensued, leading officers into the Royal Oaks Subdivision. The suspect's vehicle eventually came to a stop on Spring Court in O'Fallon, MO. Article continues after sponsor message Police said upon exiting the vehicle, the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Douglas Alan Phipps, was armed with a shotgun, and pointed it at officers. In response to the immediate threat, officers fired at the suspect, and an exchange of gunfire occurred between officers and Phipps. Police said Phipps was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Charles County Ambulance District. O'Fallon Police also said officers had been shot at in this situation. The officers involved in the incident are a 47-year-old officer with 24 years of experience and a 28-year-old officer with five years of experience. No officers were injured during the confrontation. This is an ongoing investigation; the St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team was activated and is working to gather all pertinent details and evidence. No officers were injured and no other injuries have been reported in this shooting. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip