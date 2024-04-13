O’FALLON – The O’Fallon Panthers hosted the 2024 Girls Invite last Friday, April 12.

Among schools competing were the hosts, Edwardsville, Alton, Granite City, Waterloo, Mascoutah, Centenial, Belleville West, Belleville East, Freeburg, Nashville, North Mac, and Collinsville.

Of the 13-team field, the Panthers won with a team score of 142 points. Edwardsville was second with 107.5 points and Waterloo was third with 100 points.

Beginning with the throwing events, it was once again Edwardsville sophomore Joi Story and Granite City senior Emily Sykes stealing the show.

Story won the discuss with a mark of 41.12m on her third attempt. Sykes was second with a mark of 38.14m on her fourth and final throw. The two switched with Sykes winning the shot put (11.91m – first attempt) and Story second (11.22m – final attempt).

Alton went first and third in the high jump as sophomore Kayle Lacey won the event, clearing 1.60m while freshman Olivia Williams was third having cleared 1.50m.

Edwardsville junior Gillian Steinhauff and senior Paige Sanders were seventh and eight in the long jump with marks of 4.86m and 4.79m, respectively.

EHS junior Blakely Hockett was third in the triple jump with a mark of 10.28m while junior Zuri Walker was ninth at 9.73m.

In the relay events, O’Fallon won the 4x800m race at 10:07.49, followed by Alton (10:41.43) and Edwardsville (10:44.42). Alton was third in the 4x200m with a time of 1:52.08 while Edwardsville was fourth at 1:56.28. The Tigers also took third in the 4x400m with a time of 4:10.69.

In the distance events, Edwardsville seniors Olivia Coll and Margaret Paty were third and fourth in the two-mile with times of 11:44.50 and 12:15.82, respectively. Waterloo went first and second with a winning time of 11:38.37 from senior Angelynn Kanyuck.

Waterloo also won the one-mile with junior Cameron Crump crossing the line at 5:19.25. Edwardsville senior Emma Patrick (5:26.92) was second and EHS sophomore Antonella DeAvilla (5:30.63) was fourth. Granite City senior Emilee Franklin was fifth at 5:38.31.

Edwardsville junior Karli Barton was third in the 100m dash with a time of 12.76 seconds, separated by less than a hundredth of a second from Belleville East’s Cassidy Willis for second. Alton sophomore Justice Haynes was fourth clocking in at 12.81 seconds.

Finally, Edwardsville sophomore Gabrielle Thompson won the 200m dash with a time of 25.92 seconds.

Edwardsville will host the Lady Tiger Invite on Friday, April 19th from the Winston Brown Track starting at 3 p.m.

